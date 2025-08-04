Home / Royal

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle set to celebrate her 44th birthday with Prince Harry and kids in Los Angels, California

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate
Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle will reportedly receive a “birthday” wish from estrange father-in-law King Charles and Princess Kate, even though they are not on speaking terms.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 44-year old on August 4. She will seemingly celebrate her big day with husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in Los Angels, California.

As per a former royal butler Grant Harrold, Meghan can expect to receive a heartfelt wish and even a birthday gift from Charles, Kate and Queen Camilla.

During a chat with Heart Bingo via Express, he said, “As far as the Royal Family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the King and Queen will wish her a happy birthday. I think Catherine as well, but Catherine might do it on behalf of her and William.”

The former royal butler added, “I still think gifts do get exchanged. Because the thing with the Royal Family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game.”

Ahead of birthday plans, the Sussexes were spotted enjoying a family day out over the weekend with Archine.

To note, Meghan was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, at West Park Hospital in Canoga Park. 

Read more :

Royal

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement
The Prince of Wales reportedly could take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal event

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post
Prince Louis of Luxembourg celebrates his 39th birthday today on August 3, 2025

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash
Prince Harry recently addressed rumours that he was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps
The Sussexes were recently photographed at a nearby California beach with young Archie

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners
The Spanish Royal Family shares heartwarming photographs from the esteemed royal event

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday
The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son, Prince Louis, celebrates 39th birthday with family

Lady Sarah Chatto accompanies King Charles during Scottish summer break

Lady Sarah Chatto accompanies King Charles during Scottish summer break
King Charles shares a close bond with his 'special' first cousin, who is the only daughter late Princess Margaret

King Charles announces ‘retirement’ of royal companion in new statement

King Charles announces ‘retirement’ of royal companion in new statement
King Charles III officially bids farewell to ‘very dear’ member in latest announcement