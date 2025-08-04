Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle will reportedly receive a “birthday” wish from estrange father-in-law King Charles and Princess Kate, even though they are not on speaking terms.
The Duchess of Sussex turns 44-year old on August 4. She will seemingly celebrate her big day with husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in Los Angels, California.
As per a former royal butler Grant Harrold, Meghan can expect to receive a heartfelt wish and even a birthday gift from Charles, Kate and Queen Camilla.
During a chat with Heart Bingo via Express, he said, “As far as the Royal Family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the King and Queen will wish her a happy birthday. I think Catherine as well, but Catherine might do it on behalf of her and William.”
The former royal butler added, “I still think gifts do get exchanged. Because the thing with the Royal Family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game.”
Ahead of birthday plans, the Sussexes were spotted enjoying a family day out over the weekend with Archine.
To note, Meghan was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, at West Park Hospital in Canoga Park.