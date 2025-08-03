Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post

It’s Prince Louis’s special day, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is marking the occasion with a heartwarming message.
To ring in her “dear” son’s 39th birthday, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg shared a delightful post on her official Instagram account, featuring a carousel of photos of the Prince of Bourbon-Parma and Nassau.
“Happy birthday to our dear Louis!” she wished.
The photo collection opened with a snap featuring Prince Louis, dressed in a navy blue shirt with cream pants, as he posed with his sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah, for the camera.
In the second frame, the trio was seen walking a red carpet, seemingly heading to attend a prestigious ceremony.
The third slide showed Louis cheerfully greeting some people, while the fourth once again featured the father-sons trio from an event.
Fans reaction:
On Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s heartfelt post, several royal fans also dropped their joy-filled birthday wishes for Prince Louis.
“Happy Birthday Prince Louis. Wishing you a blessed life,” one of the fans wrote.
Another wished, “I wish a very happy birthday to Prince Louis!!!”
“beautiful photographs. great Father and co parent to these two young men,” gushed a third.
Who is Prince Louis of Luxembourg?
Prince Louis, born on August 3, 1986, is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.
He holds the title of Prince of Bourbon-Parma and Nassau.