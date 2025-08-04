Queen Letizia exudes elegance during solo appearance at special event

Queen Letizia looked elegant as she made a solo appearance at the 14th edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest.
On Sunday, the Queen of Spain presided over the closing ceremony of the AMFF, which was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Center in Palma.
After arriving at the event, Her Majesty was greeted by the President of the Balearic Islands Government, Margalida Prohens; the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, Elma Saíz; the Government Delegate in the Balearic Islands, Alfonso Luis Rodríguez.
Letizia also met the Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez; the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés and and the festival director, Jaume Ripoll.
The open-air event began with a performance by guitarist Yerai Cortés. Journalists Miriam García and Carlos de la Vega kicked off the award ceremony and welcomed attendees, before festival director Jaume Ripoll’s speech.
Queen Letizia donned a white high waist pullover dress, paired with silver high heels and golden jewelry.
As per the Royal Family Website, “ This festival, which began 12 years ago as the first online film competition in Spain, has established itself as the most important hybrid festival in the world, attracting more than 750,000 viewers between its in-person venue in Mallorca and its programming on the Filmin platform.”
To note, King Felipe could not accompany his wife Letizia due to busy schedule.