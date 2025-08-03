Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Buckingham Palace has issued first statement after Prince Harry broke his silence on rumoured clash with Prince Andrew.
In recent times, a rumour began circulating that the Duke of Sussex was involved in a scuffle with his uncle, the Duke of York, following the release of an excerpt from a new book titled The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Addressing the claim, Prince Harry’s spokesperson told PEOPLE, “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”
After the Duke of Sussex broke silence on the alleged altercation, Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account on Sunday, August 3, to share a key update.
In the post, the Royal Family announced retirement of a cherished royal companion, stating, “After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement!”
Alongside the statement, the Palace posted a five-slide carousel highlighting Tyrone’s accomplished career.
“Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in numerous major events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot,” read a statement in the slides.
The ceremonial carriage horse also took on a prestigious role during his career, pulling the Gold State Coach that carried King Charles and Queen Camilla after the 2023 coronation.