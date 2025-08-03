Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Prince Harry recently addressed rumours that he was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash


Buckingham Palace has issued first statement after Prince Harry broke his silence on rumoured clash with Prince Andrew.

In recent times, a rumour began circulating that the Duke of Sussex was involved in a scuffle with his uncle, the Duke of York, following the release of an excerpt from a new book titled The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Addressing the claim, Prince Harry’s spokesperson told PEOPLE, “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

After the Duke of Sussex broke silence on the alleged altercation, Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account on Sunday, August 3, to share a key update.

In the post, the Royal Family announced retirement of a cherished royal companion, stating, “After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement!”

P.C. Instagram/theroyalfamily
P.C. Instagram/theroyalfamily

Alongside the statement, the Palace posted a five-slide carousel highlighting Tyrone’s accomplished career.

“Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in numerous major events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot,” read a statement in the slides.

The ceremonial carriage horse also took on a prestigious role during his career, pulling the Gold State Coach that carried King Charles and Queen Camilla after the 2023 coronation.

Read more :

Royal

Lady Sarah Chatto accompanies King Charles during Scottish summer break

Lady Sarah Chatto accompanies King Charles during Scottish summer break
King Charles shares a close bond with his 'special' first cousin, who is the only daughter late Princess Margaret

King Charles announces ‘retirement’ of royal companion in new statement

King Charles announces ‘retirement’ of royal companion in new statement
King Charles III officially bids farewell to ‘very dear’ member in latest announcement

Princess Kate, Prince William set to take ‘hard’ decision for kids’ sake

Princess Kate, Prince William set to take ‘hard’ decision for kids’ sake
Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to raise their children with ‘normal’ upbringing

Prince Harry finally addresses infamous Prince Andrew punch rumors

Prince Harry finally addresses infamous Prince Andrew punch rumors
Prince Harry sets record straight on getting into a physical fight with his estrange uncle Prince Andrew

King Charles puts late Queen’s lavish vehicles for sale at hefty price

King Charles puts late Queen’s lavish vehicles for sale at hefty price
King Charles' bold decision aligns with the broader shift towards eco-friendly transportation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cheer on Archie as he hits waves in Montecito

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cheer on Archie as he hits waves in Montecito
Prince Archie spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, California

King Charles kicks off summer break by honoring Queen Mother’s legacy

King Charles kicks off summer break by honoring Queen Mother’s legacy
Prince William's father made a sporty appearance in Scotland as he attends the annual Mey Highland Games

King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic regatta moment

King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic regatta moment
The Spanish monarch was planning to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition