Princess Diana's neice Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement

Eliza Spencer has broken her silence with a fresh update following her recent shocking announcement, offering fans a glimpse into how she’s navigating the next chapter.
Princess Diana’s niece took to her Instagram account to share more pictures from the joyous event of engagement to her long-time partner.
In a shared update, Elizia dropped the new photos that was apparently captured earlier in the day, before the romantic moment unfolded,
Charles Spencer’s daughter appeared without a ring, and the lighting suggested the photos were snapped earlier in the day than her recent posts.
Starting with a loving hug, the remaining images focused on the romantic proposal site, their scenic hotel, and Santorini’s iconic charm.
In the post’s caption, Eliza wrote, "Santorini, you will always have a special place in our (heart emoji) xxx.”
Notably, the post came after Elizia shared the news of her engagement two days ago as she shared a picture on social media with her fiancé Channing Millerd.
Earlier this year, she shared about a potential engagement, "It’s a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we’re just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth. When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we’re just appreciating every moment we share."
Elizia mentioned, "We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship. He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we’re always there for one another."
To note, the couple have been enjoying their budding romance for over nine years, and the proposal took place during a dreamy holiday in Santorini.