Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy

The Duke of Sussex was rumoured to be involved in a physical fight with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew

Meghan has made a major move after Prince Harry addressed the scuffle rumours with Prince Andrew.

Just a day after the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson spoke up on the controversy claiming that Harry was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, the Suits alum made a major announcement.

Making a major move, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 3, to announce that she is expanding her lifestyle business with a new wine.

Reposting a thrilling update from the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan teased that the new product will be “coming soon.”

“Goodness in a glass. Right around the corner… Cheers to August,” read the post’s caption.

The exciting post included an aesthetic clip showing the mother of two carrying a wooden basket with a couple of wine bottles inside.

“Coming soon,” stated a text in the video.

P.C. Instagram/meghan
This cheerful update by Meghan Markle comes after Prince Harry’s spokesperson denied the rumours of the Spare author’s fight with Prince Andrew.

“I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry,” he stated.

The rumours of the alleged fight began circulating after the release of an excerpt from a new book titled The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which claimed that Prince Harry got into a scuffle with his uncle over "something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.” 

