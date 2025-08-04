Prince William, Princess Kate acknowledge crucial role for Royal Family’s future

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to fully grasp the vital role they play in ensuring the long-term survival of the monarchy.
As per GB News, the experts opened up about the importance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ task as the next generation of royals and the future King and Queen.
Royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo explained, “Nothing is more important than forging a new bond between the monarchy and the youth of this country.”
He stressed: “It is fundamentally important for the survival of the institution of the monarchy that it remains relevant.”
The expert believed senior members of the Royal Family understand the importance of engaging with younger audiences to secure the institution’s future.
On the other hand, Richard Fitzwilliams considered the Royal Family had a natural disadvantage connecting with the youth.
The expert thought that the firm’s ultimate “establishment aura” made the connection with young people “very difficult”.
Fitzwilliams highlighted the feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of reputational damage for the royals.
He disclosed that Princess Kate and Prince William would “fully understand” the task that ahead on their path of becoming king.
He expressed his hopes that their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, would be the key to “reconnecting in a new way with the institution” in future.
Prince William will succeed his father, King Charles, he will become sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms and Princess Kate will be his Queen of Consort.