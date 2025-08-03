Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps

Home / Royal

The Sussexes were recently photographed at a nearby California beach with young Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly guiding their son, Prince Archie, toward a path that mirrors his father’s values.

The Sussexes were photographed at a nearby California beach with young Archie, not far from their Montecito home.

The young prince was trying his hand at surfing, helped along by Prince Harry.

After settling in California, Prince Harry picked up surfing and has been featured in social media posts by local surf enthusiasts.

As per Hello! a source shared, "Harry and Meghan were part of a group of parents, they were very down to earth.

The insider went on to say, "They were so proud of Archie. It was cute to watch - a special family time."

In October 2024, Prince Harry showcased his impressive surfing skills in a remarkable video filmed at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in central California.

The footage, shared on professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer's Instagram account, showed the Duke of Sussex navigating a 6-foot artificial wave.

The Surf Ranch in Leemore, situated more than 100 miles from the coast, boasts an artificial wave stretching as far as 2,300 feet.

Since the Duke relocated to Montecito, California he embraced the chill coastal lifestyle.

Meghan Markle reportedly gifted Harry surf lessons for his 36th birthday upon their arrival in the town, situated about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles.

Harry has also been spotted cycling along Malibu's famous Surfrider Beach.

