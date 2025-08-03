Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday 

Royal Family has released a new official portrait of Prince Louis to mark his 39th birthday.
On Saturday night, August 3, the official Instagram account of the Palace posted the regal portrait, along with a heartfelt wish.
“Happy Birthday! Prince Louis thanks you for all your kind wishes!,” the heartfelt tribute read.
Following the portrait release, the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son received warm wishes from Royal Family.
A fan commented, “True leadership lies not just in title, but in character. Your example as a father and prince is inspiring. Warm regards from afar.”
Another wished, “A strong presence, noble posture, and a life dedicated to duty and family. Wishing His Royal Highness continued wisdom and health on his journey.”
“Happy 39th birthday Prince Louis,” a third noted.
About Prince Louis’ personal life:
Prince Louis balances royal duty with a private life focused on education, entrepreneurship and humanitarian work.
He shares two sons with ex-wife Tessy Antony; Prince Gabriel Michael Louis Ronny and Prince Noah Etienne Guillaume Gabriel Matthias Xavier.
The father of two has been a recipient of the Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau.
In the leisure time, Prince Louis enjoys skiing and snowboarding and is an avid climber.