Home / Royal

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday

The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son, Prince Louis, celebrates 39th birthday with family

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday 

Royal Family has released a new official portrait of Prince Louis to mark his 39th birthday.

On Saturday night, August 3, the official Instagram account of the Palace posted the regal portrait, along with a heartfelt wish.

“Happy Birthday! Prince Louis thanks you for all your kind wishes!,” the heartfelt tribute read.

Following the portrait release, the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son received warm wishes from Royal Family.

A fan commented, “True leadership lies not just in title, but in character. Your example as a father and prince is inspiring. Warm regards from afar.”

Another wished, “A strong presence, noble posture, and a life dedicated to duty and family. Wishing His Royal Highness continued wisdom and health on his journey.”

“Happy 39th birthday Prince Louis,” a third noted.

About Prince Louis’ personal life:

Prince Louis balances royal duty with a private life focused on education, entrepreneurship and humanitarian work.

He shares two sons with ex-wife Tessy Antony; Prince Gabriel Michael Louis Ronny and Prince Noah Etienne Guillaume Gabriel Matthias Xavier.

The father of two has been a recipient of the Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau.

In the leisure time, Prince Louis enjoys skiing and snowboarding and is an avid climber.

Read more :

Royal

King Charles puts late Queen’s lavish vehicles for sale at hefty price

King Charles puts late Queen’s lavish vehicles for sale at hefty price
King Charles' bold decision aligns with the broader shift towards eco-friendly transportation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cheer on Archie as he hits waves in Montecito

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cheer on Archie as he hits waves in Montecito
Prince Archie spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, California

King Charles kicks off summer break by honoring Queen Mother’s legacy

King Charles kicks off summer break by honoring Queen Mother’s legacy
Prince William's father made a sporty appearance in Scotland as he attends the annual Mey Highland Games

King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic regatta moment

King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic regatta moment
The Spanish monarch was planning to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition

Prince Harry acknowledges royal ties in subtle new move

Prince Harry acknowledges royal ties in subtle new move
The Duke of Sussex’s new step is viewed as a way to keep clashes clear with Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson shares uplifting message as Prince Andrew’s troubles deepen

Sarah Ferguson shares uplifting message as Prince Andrew’s troubles deepen
Fergie’s touching update came after the Duke of York has been urged for a bold move to regain the public trust

Prince Harry to reunite with King Charles after years for major celebration?

Prince Harry to reunite with King Charles after years for major celebration?
The Duke of Sussex could attend a major royal event after years of estrangement from the British Royal Family

Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago

Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago
The former Princess of Wales embarked on a healthier lifestyle after her split from the now-King Charles