King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners


It was a delightful day for King Felipe and Spain!

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, August 2, the Spanish Royal Family dropped a carousel of heartwarming photos from the monarch’s latest engagement.

During his latest appearance, King Felipe VI attended the 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre – one of the most prestigious sailing regattas in the Mediterranean.

The cheerful competitions is held annually in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and brings together top-tier sailors, cutting-edge yachts, and international media.

In the post’s caption, the Royals shared, “The King has handed over this afternoon, at the Royal Palace of Almudaina (Palma), the trophies to the champions of the sailing regatta ‘43rd King's Cup-Mapfre.’”

To congratulate the awardees, they penned, “Congratulations to the winners!”

The gallery of snaps featured the King of Spain wearing a cream shirt with blue stripes and black pants. Also included in the carousel were the winners of the esteemed competition.

On the post, several royal fans dropped their delightful comments, congratulating the winners and gushing over their King.

“The King is so handsome!!! Happy Holidays Your Majesty !!!” wrote one.

Another commented, “Long live King Felipe," while a third joyfully penned, “Heartfelt congratulations to the winners.”

For those unaware, Felipe VI is the King of Spain, the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces.

He has been reigning the country since June 19, 2014.

