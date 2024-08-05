Entertainment

Zac Efron back on his grind following hospitalisation

Zac Efron is doing well after seeking treatment for a minor swimming incident in Spain

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Zac Efron is doing well after seeking treatment for a minor swimming incident in Spain
Zac Efron is doing well after seeking treatment for a minor swimming incident in Spain 

Zac Efron has been finally spotted in action after being hospitalised for a swimming incident in Ibiza. 

The A Family Affair star turned to his Instagram stories on Sunday to give fans an update about his current health situation. 

In the photo shared, Efron posed shirtless doing some dumbbell presses on an exercise ball while wearing only swim trunks. 

Accompanying the post, the Iron Claw actor shared a short message, “Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes.”

Zac Efron back on his grind following hospitalisation

His post came merely days after TMZ reported he was rushed to the hospital in wake of an accident. 

According to the outlet, two employees working at the villa discovered Efron in the pool, pulled him out of the water and transported him to a nearby medical facility.

For the unversed, the Greatest Showman actor post seeking treatment was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning and was said to be doing fine.

Ahead of his trip to Spain, Zac Efron graced the star-studded opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26. 

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Entertainment News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
John Cena recalls unforgettable meeting with SRK: ‘I was awestruck’
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Chris Hemsworth turns hairdresser for twin sons: Watch
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's deadlock slows divorce negotiation
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour to next level with HUGE announcement
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ryan Reynolds' gives 'hunky' nickname to Matthew McConaughey
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' regains number one spot on Billboard 200
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Marla Sokoloff's kids 'horrified' by her ‘Full House’ character's bad habit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Will Smith hits by 'I Am Legend' flashbacks during Zürich walk
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True leaves her in awe with unique makeup look
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Brosnan