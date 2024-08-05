Zac Efron back on his grind following hospitalisation

Zac Efron has been finally spotted in action after being hospitalised for a swimming incident in Ibiza.
The A Family Affair star turned to his Instagram stories on Sunday to give fans an update about his current health situation.
In the photo shared, Efron posed shirtless doing some dumbbell presses on an exercise ball while wearing only swim trunks.
Accompanying the post, the Iron Claw actor shared a short message, “Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes.”
His post came merely days after TMZ reported he was rushed to the hospital in wake of an accident.
According to the outlet, two employees working at the villa discovered Efron in the pool, pulled him out of the water and transported him to a nearby medical facility.
For the unversed, the Greatest Showman actor post seeking treatment was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning and was said to be doing fine.
Ahead of his trip to Spain, Zac Efron graced the star-studded opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26.