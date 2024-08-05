Entertainment

Christina Hall embarks on much-needed girls trip amid divorce battle with Joshua

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Christina Hall has taken a trip with her girl gang after her estranged husband Joshua

 Hall disputed claims she offered him millions in their divorce. 

The HGTV star took to her Instagram stories page on Sunday to document her getaway alongside her best friends Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero.

The Flip or Flop actress also shared an inside peek into their accommodations showing off the exterior of her two-storied house with a yard surrounded by a white picket fence writing," How dreamy is this?”

In the next snapshot, the trio were spotted posing on a dock with a small Duffy parked behind them. 

“Much needed girl trip. 41 is SO good,” Christina wrote over the snap.  

At the same time, the star also dropped a candid shot of herself lying on the ground and laughing while her friends stood above her. 

She captioned, "When it’s been a really good last night." 

It is pertinent to mention that while Christina Hall did not disclose the exact location of her recent adventure, she was somewhere vacationing in the South, as she shared a glimpse of the southern storm that came at night. 

Christina Hall and Joshua Hall filed for divorce on July 15 citing irreconcilable differences. 

