Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her decision to share her mastectomy scars, saying she does so to connect with and support the many women she loves.
Speaking to The Times France the 50-year-old Oscar winner told why she’s revealing her double mastectomy results a decade after the preventive procedure in 2013.
“I share these scars with many women I love,” she told the magazine, adding, “And I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs.”
The Maria actress added, “I wanted to join them, knowing that TIME France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer.”
Notably, Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of cancer in 2007.
Elsewhere in her interview, Jolie emphasized the importance of accessible BRCA screenings for all women, stating that everyone should have the information needed to make informed healthcare decisions, especially those with clear risk factors or a strong family history.
“When I shared my experience in 2013, it was to encourage informed choices,” The Maleficent actress continued.
Jolie mentioned, “Healthcare decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support they need to make those choices. Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or where someone lives.”
On the work front, Angelina Jolie stars in the Alice Winocour-directed film Couture, set to be released in France in February 2026.