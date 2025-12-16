Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first Christmas celebrations as couple   

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, are set to celebrate their first Christmas together.
The two renowned Hollywood stars, who exchanged their marital vows on September 27 of this year, have hired popular celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to help them decorate their Holiday trees.
On Monday, December 15, the party coordinator turned to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming video of Gomez and her life partner's reaction.
The video shows the Calm Down hitmaker standing in the kitchen when Blanco asked her from behind the lens, "Are you ready to see the tree?"
Later, the camera followed the singer as she made her way to one of the living spaces, where she witnessed her first Christmas tree after her high-profile wedding.
Gomez then gets excited over the bedazzled Christmas tree skirt, as it "goes with my nails," she says.
"Well, I can check off my dream to create a fun vintage-inspired Christmas tree and… my absolute fantasy to build a Christmas/ Hanukkah village! Seriously, a big vision board dream!" Weiss wrote in her caption.
She continued, "@selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco understood my need to succeed with this task! I had help from @casablanca.creations and @butterflyfloral. Next year, the village is going to be a city!"
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared the first glimpse of their decorating process earlier in December.