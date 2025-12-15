Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Trump slams late filmmaker Rob Reiner in explosive statement

The United States of America's 47th president has reportedly made shocking claims against the deceased filmmaker, Rob Reiner.

According to the media reports, the late American director was found dead at his home on Monday, December 15.

Shortly after his murder, news gained popularity on social media, and several Hollywood A-listers and renowned American personalities paid their tributes.

However, the US president made a shady comment while extending his condolences on Truth Social, stating, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.”

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive," Donald said.

He continued, "Unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession with President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he noted.

According to the media reports, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside a property in the Brentwood neighborhood, without identifying the victims. 

