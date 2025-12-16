Orlando Bloom shares dating standards after Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom is opening up about what he’s looking for in a partner as he moves forward following his split from Katy Perry.
The 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke to TikTok’s The People Gallery, saying he values a stylish partner who can also afford their high-end look.
Bloom shared his dating preferences in a street interview filmed in New York, saying he’d want “both” style and money in a partner, with a laugh, as buzz grows over ex-Katy Perry’s rumored romance with Justin Trudeau.
“You have to pick one of those?” he added.
The Troy star also offered words of advice to viewers going through a difficult period.
Bloom suggested that they “Take action, get up, [make a] routine, do whatever. Get into your body, get out of your head if you're in your head. Keep creating.”
In a video, he wore a tan barn jacket over a cream cable-knit sweater, paired with dark corduroy pants and a baseball cap.
The interview coincides with reports of Perry’s budding romance with Justin Trudeau.
Dating speculation began after the duo were seen together in Montreal over the summer, followed by their first public outing as a couple at a Paris cabaret show in October,