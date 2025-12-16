Rob Reiner murder: Son Nick’s arrest reveals shocking finding

Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, arrest has brought forward so many dark revelations.
On Monday, December 15, Los Angeles Police Department revealed Nick has been arrested on the murder changes of his parents. He is being held on no bail.
The LAPD also shared the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration on Tuesday.
A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the late director had a heated argument during a night holiday party with his son.
Rob’s family addressed the tragic news in an emotional statement to Variety.
The message read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
During his stellar career, Rob worked on hit films including This Is Spinal Tap, to Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).
To note, Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were killed on the afternoon of Sunday, December 14.