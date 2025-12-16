'Avengers: Doomsday' leaked teaser Sparks Frenzy as Chris Evans returns

Avengers: Doomsday’s teaser has sparked frenzy among fans as they spotted Chris Evans’ character Steve Rogers.
The viral teaser ends with a piece of text, saying, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”
Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring a massive, Multiverse-spanning crisis as Doctor Doom unleashes chaos, forcing iconic heroes from across the MCU to join forces.
Fans are especially excited about Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel universe, not as Tony Stark, but as a darker, alternate-reality version of Victor Von Doom.
A Marvel fan wrote on X, "People are mad that they’re using Evan’s and RDJ, but this was the only way they were gonna make any money."
Another quipped, "Chris Evans got his thing with Captain America and Human Torch and now it's Robert Downey Jr with Dr. Doom. Ahh Avenger Civil Wars 2.0. I hope there's an Andrew Garfield Spiderman reveal in the shipping port or whichever port they're planning on fighting this time."
"Literally just finished watching it, which it didn’t show much, the Cap aura was hitting hard, and what’s up with the baby??!! Thank you Chris," a thired noted.
Other than Chris and Robert Downey, the most-awaited film also Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.