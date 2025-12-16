Lily Collins shares heartfelt message to fans before ‘Emily In Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins shared a heartfelt message reflecting on five seasons and six years of Emily in Paris ahead of the show’s eagerly awaited Season 5 premiere.
The Emily in Paris starlet took to Instagram account on Monday to pen a touching note for fans ahead of Netflix series season 5, thanking everyone who has supported the show over the years.
The caption read, “Parisian premiere of our dreams. Cannot believe it's been FIVE seasons and six years with my @emilyinparis family. Where does the time go? So much love, from the bottom of my heart, to all the fans — and everyone who makes this show of ours happen.”
She continued, “We are eternally grateful and forever in awe. Season five is on your screens in three short days…”
Along with a note, she also posted glimpses from the world premiere of the fifth season of Emily in Paris.
She dazzled in a glittering black gown with a plunging neckline and velvet ruffle skirt, paired with black heels and striking diamond jewelry, her brunette bob slicked back.
Also attending the Parisian premiere were Lily’s co-stars Minnie Driver, Ashley Park, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, each making a stunning appearance.
Emily in Paris Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, December 18, 2025.