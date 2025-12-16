Rob Reiner's most iconic films: A look at legendary filmmaker's career 

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their LA home on Sunday.
On Monday, December 15, the news took a more tragic turn as their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for his parents' death, as authorities investigate their passing as homicide.
The heartbreaking news has shocked Hollywood and fans alike, as the industry says farewell to one of the most respected and popular filmmakers, whose career spanned over seven decades.
Reiner rose to prominence as an actor in the 1970s comedy All in the Family before he transitioned into directing in the 1980s.
Here is a look at some of Rob Reiner's best films:
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Rob Reiner's first film, a mockumentary titled This Is Spinal Tap, follows the misadventures of fictional British rock band Spinal Tap on a disastrous tour of the US in support of their new album, Smell the Glove.
In the fake documentary, the 78-year-old also plays director Marty Di Bergi, who interviews the band as things take a turn for the worst.
This Is Spinal Tap has been credited as one of the finest comedy films and led to the Rob Reiner-directed sequel in 2025, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.
The Sure Thing (1985)
Basking in the success of This Is Spinal Tap, Reiner directed the romantic movie The Sure Thing, starring John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga, a year later.
The film told the story of two college students travelling across the country over the Christmas holidays.
Stand By Me (1986)
A year later, the father-of-three adapted Stephen King's novella The Body. Starring Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix, and Jerry O'Connell, the film tells the story of four boys in 1959 Maine who decide to look for the dead body of a missing boy.
It was a big hit with critics and was a huge success at the box office, earned an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay and secured Rob his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.
The Princess Bride (1987)
Reiner's successful streak continued with the fantasy comedy The Princess Bride, which has left a prominent mark on the film industry and pop culture.
An adaptation of William Goldman's book, The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern's Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure, The "Good Parts" Version, the film featured an ensemble cast of comedians and actors, including Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright and Billy Crystal.
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Another classic rom-com, When Harry Met Sally, starring Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, Bruno Kirby, and Carrie Fisher, is regarded as one of the finest films of Hollywood.
The story follows Harry (Billy) and Sally (Meg) and their friendship, as their platonic bond evolves into something more over the span of 12 years.
Misery (1990)
Misery was another adaptation of Stephen King's novel with the same name, and the film starred James Caan as a famous writer who is held captive by a crazed fan played by Kathy Bates.