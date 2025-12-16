Noah Schnapp spills exciting beans on 'Stranger Things' final episode

Noah Schnapp has shared exciting details about cast plan for Stranger Things final episode.
The 21-year old actor appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, December 15, where he talked about the upcoming season five.
Noah admitted his costars including Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair ),Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Sadie Sink (Max) are planning to watch the finale together.
He said, “I’m nervous to watch it. Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together. It's so emotional, like reading it, I can't even fathom what it's gonna be like to watch.”
The Peanuts Movie star explained that they’re all going to “sit together as a group and watch it together one last time,” adding they're " probably gonna be sobbing the rest of the day, the rest of the month, probably.”
He also revealed he’s going to go to the movie theaters to watch the finale with his family on New Year’s Eve.
Noah continued, “[I’m] probably going to have to put a mask on or something. I don't know.”
The Stranger Things series finale will drop on the streaming platform and in theaters on December 31.