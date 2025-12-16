Millie Bobby Brown skips 'GMA' appearance after suffering painful injury 

Millie Bobby Brown was forced to skip her appearance on Good Morning America after an unfortunate fall.
The Stranger Things star was not in the studio on Monday, December 15, and instead graced the audience with her presence via video link with her Christmas tree visible in the background.
She explained to the audience and her costar Noah Schnapp that an injury had prevented her from getting to the studio.
Schnapp said he was "so sad" that Brown was not in the studio with him before the audience was shown the clip of Brown.
"Hey, everyone at GMA, I'm really sorry I couldn't be there with you guys," the Enola Holmes actress said, adding, "I took a fall," while showing her arm in a black sling.
"But I wanted to still participate in any way I could because, you know, Noah, I have to make it about me," the new mom quipped before asking her costar, whom she referred to as her "best friend," a seasonal question.
"What is your favourite family tradition to do at the holidays, slash favourite memory?" She asked him before signing off her clip. "I love you, good morning!"
"Ah Mill, I wish she was here," Schnapp said before responding that he and his family play a funny word game over the holiday season.
Moreover, Netflix dropped the Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 trailer on Monday, showcasing the Hawkins residents fighting off Vecna as he imagines a new world.
The second part of the series is set to be released on December 25, and the two-hour finale will be premiered on New Year's Eve.