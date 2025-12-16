Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary tragically dies at 78

The 'General Hospital' star's husband shared touching post on social media, days before the actors death

Anthony Geary has peacefully died at the age of 78.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the General Hospital's famed star died on Sunday, December 14, due to complications from a scheduled operation three days earlier.

"It was a shock for me and our families and our friends, for more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband," his husband, Claudia Gama, confirmed the news to TV Insider.

His breakout came in 1978, when Geary was tapped to play the street-savvy hustler Luke Spencer on ABC.

The deceased actor was a native of Utah, guest-starred on the fifth episode of All in the Family and was a regular on the daytime dramas Bright Promise and The Young and the Restless before G.H.

In an old interview, Geary opened up about the first meeting with his G.H. legend, Gloria Monty, saying, "In my first meeting, I said to her, ‘I hate soap operas,’ and she said, ‘Honey, so do I, and we’re going to change all that."

Anothny Geary’s family has not revealed the details of his funeral. 

