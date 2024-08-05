Hollywood

'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look

HBO's 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is set to premiere on HBO in 2025

  • August 05, 2024


HBO released a sizzle reel showcasing its upcoming slate of shows, including a highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The brief clip released on Sunday night, features Peter Claffey, who plays the lead role, introduces himself as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, a former squire who declares himself a knight and enters a tournament, leading to a series of unexpected events.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ first teaser offered a glimpse into the world of Westeros a century before the events of the original series.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, the show adapts the first novella, The Hedge Knight, with subsequent seasons set to cover The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms boasts an impressive cast, including Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg (the future King Aegon V Targaryen), and Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen.

The first teaser of the show has generated significant buzz among fans with many eagerly anticipating the show's debut.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which promises to be an thrilling addition to the Game of Thrones franchise, is set to premiere on HBO in 2025.

