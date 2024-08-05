Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set

Priyanka Chopra revealed that it’s her ‘last week of filming’ upcoming drama ‘The Bluff’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Priyanka Chopra can be seen having “bloody fun” on the set of her upcoming series, The Bluff.

She revealed that it’s her “last week of filming.”

The Bajirao Mastani star posted a couple of pictures from the set of her highly-anticipated drama on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, she penned, “for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality.”

The Bluff stars Priyanka, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Vedanten Naidoo and Safia Oakley-Green in the main lead roles.

In the shared pictures, she can be seen being covered in bruises and blood for her character.

Her fans flooded the comment section in no time to show their support.

A fan wrote, “I am not sure if you will read this or not. But I hope you do. You have been my mentor ever since I know you. The only person that I look up to.”

Another commented, “I have been following your drama posts religiously, cannot wait to see it.

As of now the release date of The Bluff has not been revealed yet.

Hollywood News

Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri Cruise in 'anguished tears' over phone
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look
Britney Spears' sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Kevin Hart doesn't want mend feud with 'attitude king' Michael Jordan
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named 'Bomb'
Kyle Walker wanted 'secret bed life' with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds' cue cards for surprise monologue in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages