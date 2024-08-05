Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set

Priyanka Chopra can be seen having “bloody fun” on the set of her upcoming series, The Bluff.
She revealed that it’s her “last week of filming.”
The Bajirao Mastani star posted a couple of pictures from the set of her highly-anticipated drama on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, she penned, “for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality.”
The Bluff stars Priyanka, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Vedanten Naidoo and Safia Oakley-Green in the main lead roles.
In the shared pictures, she can be seen being covered in bruises and blood for her character.
Her fans flooded the comment section in no time to show their support.
A fan wrote, “I am not sure if you will read this or not. But I hope you do. You have been my mentor ever since I know you. The only person that I look up to.”
Another commented, “I have been following your drama posts religiously, cannot wait to see it.
As of now the release date of The Bluff has not been revealed yet.