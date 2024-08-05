Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55

England’s former test cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55.
According to The Guardian, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the death of the former batter with a statement that read, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.”
If further added, “His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game. The cricket world is in mourning today.”
The left-handed batsman and right-hander bowler, Thorpe during his 12 years of international career played 100 tests and 82 one-day internationals.
The ECB extended its condolences to ‘his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends,’ and said that Thorpe will be always remembered for his ‘extraordinary contributions’ to cricket.