Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria

Joshua lost his two ‘close friends’ in deadly car crash after defeating Jake Paul

  • By Bushra Saleem
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua is planning to take retirement from boxing after surviving deadly car crash in Nigeria.

According to First Post, Joshua has reportedly decided to retire from boxing following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion was involved in a serious crash on December 29 while travelling in a black Lexus Jeep in Nigeria.

The vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the highway. Joshua escaped with minor injuries, but the crash killed his friends Kevin Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

As per his uncle, Adedamola Joshua, the tragedy has prompted Joshua to step away from the sport he loves.

Speaking to PUNCH, his uncle said that Joshua has retired from boxing, adding that the decision has made the whole family glad because every time he fought, they felt traumatised.

He said, “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”

“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy,” Adedamola was quoted as saying.

Joshua was hospitalised and received medical treatment before returning to the UK. He recently attended the funeral of his friends at the London Central Mosque.

LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win

LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match

Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Popular News

Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama

Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama

2 hours ago
Saba Qamar pens note for ‘beautifully different’ woman after Pamaal finale

Saba Qamar pens note for ‘beautifully different’ woman after Pamaal finale
an hour ago
Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?

Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?

3 hours ago