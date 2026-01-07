Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua is planning to take retirement from boxing after surviving deadly car crash in Nigeria.
According to First Post, Joshua has reportedly decided to retire from boxing following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends.
The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion was involved in a serious crash on December 29 while travelling in a black Lexus Jeep in Nigeria.
The vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the highway. Joshua escaped with minor injuries, but the crash killed his friends Kevin Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
As per his uncle, Adedamola Joshua, the tragedy has prompted Joshua to step away from the sport he loves.
Speaking to PUNCH, his uncle said that Joshua has retired from boxing, adding that the decision has made the whole family glad because every time he fought, they felt traumatised.
He said, “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”
“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy,” Adedamola was quoted as saying.
Joshua was hospitalised and received medical treatment before returning to the UK. He recently attended the funeral of his friends at the London Central Mosque.