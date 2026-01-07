Sports
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakes won against the New Orleans Pelicans with a score of 103-111 on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, and Luka Doncic is crediting his teammate for the win.

While talking about LeBron James, the 26-year-old noted, "That second three in the fourth...LeBron just had a big reaction...he started the quarter with two threes and then an assist. He got us back into the game."

Doncic also highlighted his on-court chemistry with James, adding that their teamwork is significantly improving game by game.

He also praised Deandre Ayton’s impact in the game, adding, "He was playing great basketball, especially in the second half on both sides of the floor… he helps us a lot."

When asked about managing back-to-back games, Doncic said, "Just trying to get some sleep, get a massage… the most important thing is go to sleep as soon as I can."

Doncic also expressed his excitement to witness James' athleticism at the age of 41.

"It's insane… probably me at 41, I'll be limping around… it's incredible to watch every day," he said, praising his teammate's continued dominance.

With Tuesday's win, the Lakers are now third in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record.

In the game, Luka Doncic scored 30 points and 10 assists, while James also bagged 30, while Ayton added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

