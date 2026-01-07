Sports
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star 'stable' after severe burns in ranch accident

Jordan Shipley’s team shared a relieving health update of the former NFL (National Football League) player after scary incident.

According to Cleveland, former University of Texas star receiver Shipley was in a hospital in critical condition Tuesday, January 6, after being severely burned on his ranch.

The university released a statement from Shipley’s family saying that Jordan Shipley was operating machinery when it caught fire.

“He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital,” the statement says.

Shipley was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Austin with third-degree burns on 20% of his body and was in critical but stable condition.

The 40-year-old played for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 as a receiver and also a kick returner. According to ESPN, he holds the single-season receiving record at Texas for receiving yards (1,489 in 2009) and receptions (116 in ’09).

The two-time All-American is the school’s career leader for receptions with 248.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Shipley played three seasons for the Bengals, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, with 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns.

