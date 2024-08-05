Kanye West reignites Taylor Swift feud with new song

Entertainment

  August 05, 2024
Kanye West has sparked controversy once again by referencing Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in his new song Lifestyle (Demo) from the album Vultures 2.

The lyrics, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," appear to be a not-so-subtle nod to the pop star and her beau, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two musicians have been at odds since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech, claiming Beyoncé deserved the award instead.

The tension escalated in 2016 with West's lyrics in Famous, which Swift objected to, leading to a public dispute.

Swift has not publicly responded to the latest reference.

However, Swifties believe she's already subtly responded to West's latest jab during her Eras Tour performance in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday by wearing T-shirt that said "I Bet You Think About Me" during the Red segment of the concert.

The phrase is also the title of a song from her 2021 album Red (Taylor's Version).

To note, Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of her epic Eras Tour, which has been a massive success.

