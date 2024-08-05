Princess Beatrice’s husband mockingly compared to SRK’s wife Gauri Khan

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been trolled for selling furniture at unjustified prices, which is now being compared to the mantra followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.
According to GB News, the royal’s spouse suddenly started selling “mediocre” furnishing pieces on his property development website named Banda.
Most of these items have been priced at over £2,000 GBP, and some almost touch £100,000 GBP!
But viewers have said that these charges are “insane” because the furniture created by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is quite “mediocre.”
Many users on Instagram have suggested that Princess Beatrice’s connection with royals lets him set these “unfair” rates because he wouldn’t be famous enough to ask for such prices otherwise.
Between these accusations, a group of people has started comparing him to Gauri Khan, who allegedly gets to design celebrity houses using Shah Rukh Khan’s connections.
In fact, the “hideous” furniture sold by her on GK Studio has been laughed at over a dozen of times now.
An insider informed, “Most of her clientele is due to her association with Shah Rukh Khan. She rarely visits the studio. Mostly only deals with famous/high profile clients.”
“Bland interiors. Dull colours. Gauri Khan has no choice when it comes to aesthetics, she should just stick to decorating Mannat that’s better for her,” another proposed.