Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been burglarized with a gang earmarking their Los Angeles house in broad daylight!
Law enforcement officials confided in TMZ that the couple’s home had been broken into by a couple of thieves smashing through a glass window to enter inside a guest house.
It happened just a few weeks back, when Tom Hanks and his dear wife weren’t present in their hometown.
A security alarm got triggered as soon as the glass broke, but the robbers didn’t bother with it and carried on to sweep stuff away from the $26 million Pacific Palisades property.
Neither Rita Wilson nor her hubby have yet told media about the amount items stolen or their estimated worth.
So far, the case is under investigation by police officers with no arrests being made related to the looters’ offence.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are said to be the fourth on the list of celebrities who have been hit by intruders in the past one month.
Stars struck previously were actress Sarah Hyland, rapper Bhad Bhabie, and comedian Marlon Wayans.