Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio’s beach day in Sardinia turned mega painful by a rude jellyfish nipping his buttocks during an ocean dip.

Per TMZ, he was busy relishing the Mediterranean Sea with gorgeous girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, both having a gala jetting through the crystal blue waves in goggles.

But these fun times couldn’t last long as the actor was soon caught rushing out of the waters while screaming for help simultaneously.

Clearly, a nasty jellyfish thought that his bottom would make for a tasty treat as it took a big bite out of the cheeky area.

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to find solace under his yacht’s outdoor shower, where Vittoria Ceretti tried to make sense of the wound by taking a closer look.

Seconds later, the crew was apparently informed of the injury, and they came out to spray, clean, and dry the poor body part with a towel.

While it can’t be guessed whether the star was embarrassed of the situation, it fortunately didn’t become too serious with the pain dying away in a few minutes.

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio were later seen sharing a chuckle over this matter.

They’re reportedly “remaining strong and inseparable” as a couple these days, even when a mean jellyfish as such tries to get in between.

