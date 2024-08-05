John Cena recalls unforgettable meeting with SRK: ‘I was awestruck’

John Cena is “awestruck” by Shah Rukh Khan!
The 16-time world champion wrestler recently made a trip to India to attend the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where he had the opportunity to meet his inspiration, King Khan.
During a recent interview with ANI, the Suicide Squad actor recalled the moment he met the Dunki actor.
When questioned about meeting the Pathaan actor and how he made such a positive influence on him, Cena told, “He (Shah Rukh) did a TED Talk that found me at the right time in my life, and his words were beyond inspirational to me.”
The Peacemaker actor explained how the 15-time Filmfare Awards winner’s words played a pivotal role in changing his life.
“They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I have been able to recognize all the jackpots that I have been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them.”
He further continued to admire and talk about how it was such an emotional moment for him to be able to shake his mentor’s hand and personally convey how he made him get through the difficult time and created a drastic impact in his life.
“He was amazing. He could not have been more empathetic, kind, and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck,” said Cena.