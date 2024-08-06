Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his relationship with alcohol

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly revealed he is completely alcohol-free now!
During an appearance at Bunnie Xo's podcast titled Dumb Blonde, the Emo Girl musician went on to spill all the beans about his struggles with both mental health and alcohol abuse.
"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK said.
The rapper further disclosed spending time in a rehab facility, "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."
Later in the episode the Rap Devil crooner also shared his love and appreciation for his partner Megan Fox.
He further added, "Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs."
"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."
To note, Machine Gun Kelly then went on to spill details about his collaboration with Jelly Roll in the music video Lonely Road.