Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his relationship with alcohol

  by Web Desk
  August 06, 2024
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly revealed he is completely alcohol-free now! 

During an appearance at  Bunnie Xo's podcast titled Dumb Blonde, the Emo Girl musician went on to spill all the beans about his struggles with both mental health and alcohol abuse.

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK said. 

The rapper further disclosed spending time in a rehab facility,  "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

Later in the episode the Rap Devil crooner also shared his love and appreciation for his partner Megan Fox.

He further added, "Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs." 

"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

To note, Machine Gun Kelly then went on to spill details about his collaboration with Jelly Roll in the music video Lonely Road. 

Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'