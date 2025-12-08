‘Supergirl’ set to release in theatres on THIS date

Supergirl’s brand new first teaser has been revealed.
On Sunday, December 7, the 59-year-old American screenwriter and director, James Gunn, turned to his official Instagram handle to drop the first sneak peek into his latest directorial film.
Alongside the thirty-two seconds of teaser, the renowned filmmaker teased that the official trailer of the film will be released this week, as he stated in the caption, "Teaser trailer this week. #Supergirl."
Notably, the viral teaser showed Milly Alcock sitting on a bench while braving strong winds, then the teaser cut to the dramatic scene, where a spaceship was seen landing near the actress.
"The wait is almost over," the video said.
As the first teaser garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement.
One fan commented, "I'm FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW, I'M SO BEYOND EXCITED!! I’ve been waiting for this!"
"Ahhhhhhh Look Out, not only am I screaming so loud right now, but Supergirl is coming!!! Ahhhh," another one said.
While a third noted, "I'm SO HYPED OH MY GOD IT’S FINALLY HERE."
It is important to note that the much-awaited science-fiction film Supergirl is slated for release on June 26, 2026.