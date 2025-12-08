Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities

In a shocking and hilarious moment, Millie Bobby Brown defended the new Vecna during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!
During the episode, Millie talked about her connection with Stranger Things, growing up in the spotlight and receiving the never-ending criticism.
While talking about the final season of the series, whose Vol. 1 has already aired on Netflix featuring four episodes, the Enola Holmes star addressed fans' reaction to a skinnier version of Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.
Highlighting fans' hilarious theories about the main Stranger Things villain being "on Ozempic", she said it was unexpected to see so much attention on his appearance, adding, "God help him if he gets a little lip filler."
Jimmy and Millie also discussed the possibility of different spin-offs of Stranger Things, as fans gear up to say farewell to their beloved show.
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 will air on December 25, featuring three episodes, and the two-hour finale will premiere on December 31 on Netflix and in limited theatres across the US and Canada.