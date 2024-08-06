Entertainment

Sana Javed effortlessly aces the crop-top trend in Gstaad, Switzerland

Sana Javed offers major fashion and style cues to fans on her trip to Switzerland

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Sana Javed, who is currently on a vacation with husband Shoaib Malik in Switzerland, had her fashion game on point as she unveiled new looks from her much-needed trip. 

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Khaani actress uploaded a carousel of images channelling her inner fashionista in Gstaad, Switzerland, an upscale resort town in the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss alps and a holiday destination for royalties and celebrities. 


The images shared showcased the diva bringing to life the crop top trend with baggy jeans, posing amidst the scenic and picturesque views of Switzerland. 

For her day out, the Romeo Weds Heer star donned a white crop top with a pair of jeans and white sneakers. 

She had her long tresses neatly styled that gave her entire outfit a chic appeal.

While she went minimal in makeup, it was her contagious smile that lit up her fans' working week. 

Shortly after her uber-cool clicks from Switzerland went viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment.

One user was taken aback by her style and fashion sense, " Mashallah touchwood." 

Another penned, "Cutest." 

" Queen, " commented the third. 

 Many from the media fraternity also flocked to the comments section including the likes of Aiman Khan and the famous sports presenter Erin Holland. 

After flaunting their hush-hush romance on their honeymoon to New York City the couple jetted off to admire the Swiss alps. 

Sana Javed has been in the news for her sudden wedding to ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. 

