Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's romance has reportedly fizzled out!
The Street Dancer 3D actress has sparked speculations of a probable breakup after a notable change in her social media activity was noticed.
According to media reports, the Aashiqui 2 star has unfollowed her rumored beau Rahul, his family members and his pet dog, due to which netizens are reacting fiercely.
The alleged turn of events led many to think that Shraddha has done this because their relationship has genuinely ended and there might not be any room for reconciliation.
While others are critically analysing the situation linking it to a mere publicity stunt in wake of her new film Stree 2, releasing on August 15.
Despite the intense drama surrounding the unfollowing scene, Rahul continues to follow the actor's account, further intensifying rumors about their relationship status.
The shocking news came a month after the Baaghi 3 actress made her love life Instagram official with a loved-up picture captioning, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar."
A source previously told Hindustan Times, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight.”
For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been spotted together on several occasions.