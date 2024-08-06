Hollywood

‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series

Keanu Reeves set to produce ‘John Wick: The High Table’ sequel series

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Keanu Reeves is seemingly set to produce a sequel series titled, John Wick: The High Table.

As reported by the Deadline Hollywood report, Lionsgate is reportedly working on a TV series that will unfold the after events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

As of now,the upcoming series has no network or streaming partner.

Keanu Reeves, the franchise star, will be the executive produce of the upcoming show but he he will not star in the series. Franchise director Chad Stahelski will also be the executive produce as of them are reportedly “very hands-on” with the project.

As of now, the studio is looking for a potential network or streaming service for the series.

“John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise's stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age," the logline of the show reads.

The release date of John Wick: The High Table is also not revealed yet.

