Royal

Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton went public about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024

  • August 06, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken a strong decision for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they shifted from Kensington Palace to Windsor.

The Princess of Wales and her husband left the palace two years ago along with their three kids.

Kate and William gave a verdict that their former live-in nanny, Teresa Turrion Borrallo, "would not relocate with them” to Windsor.

Daily Mail reported that the royal couple have recently refused to use the help of staff to raise their children.

A royal source told the media outlet, “I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home. The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."

The insider also shared that the future queen has "been determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted" and that the day-to-day activities go on as "normal as possible” during her chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton went public about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Her father-in-law King Charles is also diagnosed with cancer.

