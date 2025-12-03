Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch

Meghan Markle is building anticipation for her latest project, teasing the premiere of her new Netflix series just a day before its official launch.
The Duke of Sussex has dropped a short teaser of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which is set to hit screens on December 3, 2025.
Meghan shared clips ahead of the new With Love, Meghan episode, showing her opening a bottle of wine, preparing gifts, and showcasing her famed calligraphy skills.
The Suits alum’s first season reportedly drew 2.6 million views in its first week, ranking 383rd among Netflix titles, while the second season failed to enter the platform’s Global Top 10.
Meghan shared the news of her Netflix special on her social media last month.
In her announcement post, she said: "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives on December 3 on @netflix."
A picture featured alongside the announcement showed Meghan arranging her festive table wearing a green dress.
In a statement released earlier this year, it gave insight into Sussexes' holiday celebrations, saying: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.”
It added, "Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs -with simple how-tos to follow at home.”
The statement said, "It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."
To note, the first season of the show premiered in March, with the second season being filmed at the same time and released in August.