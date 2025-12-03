Royal

Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert

Kate Middleton makes shocking request to Harry just days before Together at Christmas event

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert
Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert

Kate Middleton has put forward an unusual demand to Prince Harry just days before her flagship Christmas event.

The Princess of Wales - who is gearing to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, London this week, has made a shocking request to her estranged brother-in-law.

In a fresh attempt to persuade Harry into joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations, the peacemaker Kate has been asking Harry to come to the UK, but on an unbelievable condition.

"She understands he feels pressured, but she also thinks he needs to prove he can act independently of Meghan and thinks he should make a point of returning home for family festivities, but without his wife," a source told Royal Observer. 

While another insider has claimed that in her private calls to Harry, the future Queen has been insisting The Duke of Sussex that "sometimes, you have to put pride aside to protect what truly matters."

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having no plans to join the Royal family for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, Catherine is believed to have kept the door opened for Prince William's younger brother.

 "It's not a quick fix, but she refuses to walk away from building bridges as she is a natural peacemaker and nurturer," the source noted.

Why Kate Middleton doesn't want Harry to bring Meghan Markle to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be not in contact with The Prince and Princess of Wales since Sussexes took very personal aims at the royal family members on multiple occasions.

The former Suits actress and Harry made shocking confessions about the Royal family in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

They deepened their rift with the Royal family even more with more revelations about the firm in the Netflix documentary, Meghan & Harry. 

Now, as per multiple sources, Kate has decided to bury the hatchet with Harry and Meghan, but, the future King William doesn't approve the idea.

"At the moment, she's [Middleton] making it clear that William won't even consider mending things if Meghan is involved," added the source.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch
'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' is set to hit screens on December 3, 2025

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service
The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader
The British Royal Family shares significant update on upcoming official State-Visit

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to live at Royal Lodge till October 2026, in a new shocking update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears
King Charles' younger brother was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge in the same announcement that stripped him of his titles

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit
The Prince of Wales mentioned his wife, Princess Kate, during his visit to Newport, Wales

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion
Jordan's Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses into His Majesty's critical meeting with the political leader

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions
The Royal Family drops rare update on King Charles' this year Christmas preparations on Instagram

Andrew uses clever strategy to delay Royal Lodge eviction

Andrew uses clever strategy to delay Royal Lodge eviction
King Charles ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to leave Royal Lodge after removing his titles in October

King Charles lands in hot water over 'horrible' project

King Charles lands in hot water over 'horrible' project
King Charles III sparks nationwide outrage with his controversial initiative

Prince William brings ‘remarkable’ shift in life after Kate Middleton’s plea

Prince William brings ‘remarkable’ shift in life after Kate Middleton’s plea
The Prince of Wales fulfils Kate Middleton's request as he prepares for throne

Prince Harry leaves US after Prince William drops rare update on King Charles

Prince Harry leaves US after Prince William drops rare update on King Charles
Prince William gives suprising update on cancer-stricken father, King Charles III