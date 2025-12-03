Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert

Kate Middleton has put forward an unusual demand to Prince Harry just days before her flagship Christmas event.
The Princess of Wales - who is gearing to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, London this week, has made a shocking request to her estranged brother-in-law.
In a fresh attempt to persuade Harry into joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations, the peacemaker Kate has been asking Harry to come to the UK, but on an unbelievable condition.
"She understands he feels pressured, but she also thinks he needs to prove he can act independently of Meghan and thinks he should make a point of returning home for family festivities, but without his wife," a source told Royal Observer.
While another insider has claimed that in her private calls to Harry, the future Queen has been insisting The Duke of Sussex that "sometimes, you have to put pride aside to protect what truly matters."
Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having no plans to join the Royal family for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, Catherine is believed to have kept the door opened for Prince William's younger brother.
"It's not a quick fix, but she refuses to walk away from building bridges as she is a natural peacemaker and nurturer," the source noted.
Why Kate Middleton doesn't want Harry to bring Meghan Markle to the UK?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be not in contact with The Prince and Princess of Wales since Sussexes took very personal aims at the royal family members on multiple occasions.
The former Suits actress and Harry made shocking confessions about the Royal family in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
They deepened their rift with the Royal family even more with more revelations about the firm in the Netflix documentary, Meghan & Harry.
Now, as per multiple sources, Kate has decided to bury the hatchet with Harry and Meghan, but, the future King William doesn't approve the idea.
"At the moment, she's [Middleton] making it clear that William won't even consider mending things if Meghan is involved," added the source.