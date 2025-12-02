Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader

The British Royal Family shares significant update on upcoming official State-Visit

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles and Queen Camilla set to welcome the world's key leaders and his life partner for the high-profile state visit.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to release the important message on behalf of Their Majesties, before they host Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier of Germany and his wife for their high-stakes visit to the United Kingdom. 

The King and Queen will welcome the Royal guests on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025. 

"This week, The King and Queen will welcome Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Ms Büdenbender for a State Visit to the UK," King Charles' office stated in the caption. 

Alongside the announcement, they also shared a few portraits encouraging UK-German ties, with a message that read, "This week, King and Queen will welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms Büdenbender to Windsor Castle."

"The Royal Family have hosted many German State Visits to the UK. In 1958, President Theodor Heuss visited Buckingham Palace," they continued.

For the unversed, Their Majesties visited Germany in March 2023 and were hosted by Federal President Steinmeier and Ms Büdenbender, marking the first State Visit following His Majesty’s Accession. 

This State Visit will also see the upcoming Christmas celebrations, as Windsor Castle will be decorated for Christmas.

In St George's Hall, where the State Banquet takes place, there will be an approximately 25-foot Christmas tree on display, decorated with more than 15,000 lights.  

