Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to live at Royal Lodge till October 2026, in a new shocking update

  By Hania Jamil
Amid the controversial lease terms of Royal Lodge by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales' new home has become a subject of interest.

On Tuesday, December 2, the Crown Estate revealed the terms under which Prince William and Princess Kate occupy Forest Lodge in Windsor.

William and Kate secured "a 20-year non-assignable lease with The Crown Estate for Forest Lodge, commencing 5 July 2025" at "open market rent", according to the estate management body.

The couple relocated to the Grade II-listed mansion with their children during the October half-term, and the property will function as their primary private residence.

Furthermore, independent property valuers from Hamptons and Savills were engaged to assess the mansion's worth on behalf of the Crown Estate.

Both parties sought separate professional guidance throughout the process.

William and Kate obtained independent legal and property advice, with Knight Frank representing them in the transaction, while the Crown Estate received its own independent counsel.

The lease was finalised as a 20-year Common Law Tenancy incorporating standard landlord and tenant repairing obligations.

This arrangement stands opposite of controversial terms enjoyed by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who pays a peppercorn rent for Royal Lodge, also situated within Windsor Great Park.

Last month, Andrew was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge amid his links with Jeffrey Epstein, alongside being stripped of his royal titles.

However, on Tuesday, the Crown Estate revealed that he has served the minimum required 12 months' notice to vacate the property on October 30, meaning he can stay at his Windsor home until next fall.

During that time, Andrew remains responsible for the ongoing costs of maintenance and repair of the property.

