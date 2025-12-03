Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead Christmas service

Princess Kate has shared a heartfelt Christmas letter ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service.
The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey.
Her letter, expressing gratitude to attendees, will be distributed at the main event and 15 additional community carol services across the UK.
In the new message, released on Tuesday, December 2, ahead of Friday's event, the Future Queen of Britain shared that life can “feel fragmented or uncertain,” the season “invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope.”
Princess Kate thanks attendees for their community spirit alongside her, Prince William, and other royal family members.
She said the Together at Christmas service is a chance to “honor the seen and unseen ties that unite us.”
The letter, on royal stationery with her cypher, also underscores her ongoing theme this year: the positive impact of spending time outdoors.
Kate reflected on the spirit of Christmas, suggesting it serves as a reminder of how interconnected our lives are, much like the unseen yet vital strength shared among tree roots.
Her letter also highlighted humanity’s natural inclination toward belonging and connection.
She penned, “Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another – they ripple outward, touching lives we may never see. At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This Carol Service offers a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honor the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all.”
The mother of three concluded her letter, “Thank you for the warmth you have given and the kindness you have shown, and the quiet, constant light you bring to others. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas.”
To note, The Together at Christmas service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, with a repeat on Christmas morning.