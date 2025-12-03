Royal

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead Christmas service

The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Frida

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead Christmas service
Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead Christmas service

Princess Kate has shared a heartfelt Christmas letter ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service.

The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey.

Her letter, expressing gratitude to attendees, will be distributed at the main event and 15 additional community carol services across the UK.

In the new message, released on Tuesday, December 2, ahead of Friday's event, the Future Queen of Britain shared that life can “feel fragmented or uncertain,” the season “invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope.”

Princess Kate thanks attendees for their community spirit alongside her, Prince William, and other royal family members.

She said the Together at Christmas service is a chance to “honor the seen and unseen ties that unite us.”

The letter, on royal stationery with her cypher, also underscores her ongoing theme this year: the positive impact of spending time outdoors.

Kate reflected on the spirit of Christmas, suggesting it serves as a reminder of how interconnected our lives are, much like the unseen yet vital strength shared among tree roots.

Her letter also highlighted humanity’s natural inclination toward belonging and connection.

She penned, “Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another – they ripple outward, touching lives we may never see. At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This Carol Service offers a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honor the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all.”

The mother of three concluded her letter, “Thank you for the warmth you have given and the kindness you have shown, and the quiet, constant light you bring to others. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas.”

To note, The Together at Christmas service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, with a repeat on Christmas morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader
The British Royal Family shares significant update on upcoming official State-Visit

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to live at Royal Lodge till October 2026, in a new shocking update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears
King Charles' younger brother was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge in the same announcement that stripped him of his titles

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit
The Prince of Wales mentioned his wife, Princess Kate, during his visit to Newport, Wales

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion
Jordan's Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses into His Majesty's critical meeting with the political leader

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions
The Royal Family drops rare update on King Charles' this year Christmas preparations on Instagram

Andrew uses clever strategy to delay Royal Lodge eviction

Andrew uses clever strategy to delay Royal Lodge eviction
King Charles ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to leave Royal Lodge after removing his titles in October

King Charles lands in hot water over 'horrible' project

King Charles lands in hot water over 'horrible' project
King Charles III sparks nationwide outrage with his controversial initiative

Prince William brings ‘remarkable’ shift in life after Kate Middleton’s plea

Prince William brings ‘remarkable’ shift in life after Kate Middleton’s plea
The Prince of Wales fulfils Kate Middleton's request as he prepares for throne

Prince Harry leaves US after Prince William drops rare update on King Charles

Prince Harry leaves US after Prince William drops rare update on King Charles
Prince William gives suprising update on cancer-stricken father, King Charles III

Kate Middleton 'invites' Prince Harry for Christmas in UK on one condition

Kate Middleton 'invites' Prince Harry for Christmas in UK on one condition
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes emotional request to Prince Harry ahead of Christmas

Queen Camilla honours equerry Oliver Plunket as he resigns from his role

Queen Camilla honours equerry Oliver Plunket as he resigns from his role
The UK’s Queen Consort delivers heartfelt words as she bids farewell to her ‘staunch’ equerry Oliver Plunket