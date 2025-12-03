Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Charles Earl Spencer has proved that he will stand beside girlfriend, Dr Cat Jarman, through thick and thin.

The 43-year old, who ic currently batteling ongoing High Court over privacy, has received support from Princess Diana's younger brother, 61.

In personal health update on Instagram, Dr Cat shared, "Having been forced to reveal my previously secret disability because someone callously and maliciously chose to share it without my knowledge and tell lies about it has been horrendous beyond belief. I'd give anything to be able to go back to that 2016 version of me.”

She added, “Terrified that it was the end of my life as I knew it, to tell her this is where I'd be in 2025: I thought I'd never be able to use my right arm again, and believed, like I was told, that I'd have less than a decade before my body would fail me."

While conclduing the message, Dr Cat noted, "Because of the excellent care I got from the NHS and amazing advancements in treatment options, I'm now fitter than I've ever been, and there's no reason to think I'll ever deteriorate."

To show support, Charles left a touching message in commention section.

He penned, "Cat, you're an inspiration to so many. I love your Viking spirit."

For those unversed, Dr. Cat hid her MS for 6 years and It became public during a dispute with the Charles’ ex-wife, who she accuses of sharing private medical information.

The costly court battle's ongoing, with £2million in legal fees.

