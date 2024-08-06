Royal

Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex sets sights on new ventures

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024


In a surprising shift, Meghan Markle is reportedly exploring new career opportunities beyond her high-profile Netflix deal with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to Colombia is a "clear" sign that the Suits alum is pursuing a "political career", a royal expert has claimed.

Richard Fitzwilliams, the royal commentator told The Sun, "The facts are that Harry and Meghan must have future ambitions that we don't know about - or at least I strongly suspect that they do.”

He added, "It won't just be programmes and lifestyle brands. There will be something more.”

Fitzwilliams claimed that the trip was taken with the intention of "enlarging" the couple's "profile" and made a suggestion that Meghan would try to establish herself in the White House contest.

He continued: "It won't be long before [Meghan] endorses Kamala Harris, and hopes, possibly, conceivably that might lead to - this has been talked about for years - some form of political career for her possibly in future years."

To note, the vice president of the state, Francia Márquez, has extended an invitation to the Sussexes to visit later this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit will be the second tour after their Nigeria visit.

