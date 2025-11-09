Lady Louise Windsor spotted with boyfriend as Duchess Sophie attends service

Lady Louise Winsdor has been spotted with boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp as her parents, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, attend Remembrance Day.
As per Hello!, the 22-year old royal was seen parading in military uniform during the St Andrews Regiments' Day Parade as part of her role with the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).
Louise, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, was seen marching alongside her fellow cadets, including her rumoured beau Felix da Silva-Clamp.
The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh was wearing a poppy pinned to her breast pocket, as a sign of respect during the national period of Remembrance.
An insider told the media outlet, "It was a very sombre affair. Lady Louise's serious demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession. She was incredibly committed and professional throughout."
Louise is in the fourth and final year of her English degree at St Andrews University in Scotland. She currently holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve.
The young royal and her boyfriend were spotted participating in the St Andrews Regiment's Day Parade, a lively event where military regiments assemble at Holy Trinity Church in the town centre.
To note, her appearance comes on the same day the Royal Family participated in the Remembrance Day service.