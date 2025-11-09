Princess Anne receives nod from King Charles after emotional speech

Royal

The Princess Royal attends parade of the Centenary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles gave a touching nod to “hardworking” sister Princess Anne, who laid a wreath at the ANZAC Memorial for Remembrance Day service.

On Sunday, November 9, the British monarch took to Instagram to share details about The Princess Royal, 75, Sydney visit.

Charles acknowledged the royal duty of Anne and wrote, “In remembrance of all Australian and New Zealand soldiers, who lost their lives at war. Earlier today, at the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.”

His Majesty added, “The Princess Royal laid a wreath and spent time with veterans and serving troops. Her Royal Highness is currently on a four-day visit to Australia.”

Anne, who is accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, started the second day of trip by visiting the Hall of Remembrance for a special commemorative service.

She later on attended a garden party with 900 military guests as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals.

As per News.com.au, Charles’ sister said in her speech, “One hundred years of service, innovation and dedication is a remarkable milestone, and it is indeed a privilege, as your colonel in chief, to share in this occasion.”

“Over the past century, the Royal Australian Corps of Signals has played a vital role in every theatre of operations where our defence force has served, from the trenches of the First World War to modern operations across the globe, your work has enabled communications,” Anne added.

The Princess Royal is set to travel to Canberra on Monday, November 10.

